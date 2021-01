Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian is headed to the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh) for a working visit, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian is headed to the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh) for a working visit, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On January 5, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian will pay a working visit to Artsakh. The visit's agenda includes meetings with the Artsakh leadership," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.