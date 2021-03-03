(@FahadShabbir)

Armenia's General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan will continue fulfilling his duties for eight days despite the calls for his resignation, the general staff said on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Armenia's General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan will continue fulfilling his duties for eight days despite the calls for his resignation, the general staff said on Wednesday.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan requested Gasparyan's resignation amid a political crisis in the country. President Armen Sarkissian did not sign a draft decree to fire the general staff chief, and challenged in the constitutional court provisions of the law regulating armed forces personnel issues.

The presidential office said the decree on Gasparyan's dismissal should enter into force automatically in this case.

"Gasparyan continues to serve the homeland and the people as the supreme commander of the armed forces until the expiration of an eight-day term (starting after the president's appeal to the constitutional court)," the general staff said in a statement.

The general staff also stressed that the president was acting in compliance with the constitution.