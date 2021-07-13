UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia's Health Ministry Denies Reports On Mandatory Vaccination For Civil Servants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 07:13 PM

Armenia's Health Ministry Denies Reports on Mandatory Vaccination for Civil Servants

The Armenian Health Ministry is not making vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory, but urges people to get vaccinated, press secretary Hripsime Khachatryan told Sputnik on Tuesday, denying a corresponding media report

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Armenian Health Ministry is not making vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory, but urges people to get vaccinated, press secretary Hripsime Khachatryan told Sputnik on Tuesday, denying a corresponding media report.

The Armenian Iravunk newspaper reported that all public employees were ordered to get a vaccine and submit a certificate to the administration. According to the news outlet, those who have not gotten vaccinated are forced to resign.

"The health ministry favors vaccination, does everything so that people get vaccinated. We aren't introducing mandatory vaccination yet.

But people should understand that only this way [by getting a vaccine] one can remain healthy," the press secretary said.

Anti-COVID measures in Armenia were prolonged till December 20. They entail obligatory masks indoors and social distancing, and either a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR-test result for people entering the country. The country logged 226,597 COVID-19 cases with 4,549 deaths. Armenian authorities are planning to vaccinate 700,000 people in 2021; while the total population in Armenia is over 2.9 million. Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, and CoronaVac are currently available in Armenia.

Related Topics

Armenia December Media All Million

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding saves mothers from diseases, keeps b ..

3 minutes ago

No riverine flood situation: FFC

3 minutes ago

UNHCR Says in Dialogue With Vilnius Over Migrant S ..

3 minutes ago

Officers, journalists condole with Director Inform ..

3 minutes ago

Free Hepatitis screening camp organized in Nawabsh ..

7 minutes ago

Oslo seeks to rein in electric scooters

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.