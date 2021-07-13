(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Armenian Health Ministry is not making vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory, but urges people to get vaccinated, press secretary Hripsime Khachatryan told Sputnik on Tuesday, denying a corresponding media report

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Armenian Health Ministry is not making vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory, but urges people to get vaccinated, press secretary Hripsime Khachatryan told Sputnik on Tuesday, denying a corresponding media report.

The Armenian Iravunk newspaper reported that all public employees were ordered to get a vaccine and submit a certificate to the administration. According to the news outlet, those who have not gotten vaccinated are forced to resign.

"The health ministry favors vaccination, does everything so that people get vaccinated. We aren't introducing mandatory vaccination yet.

But people should understand that only this way [by getting a vaccine] one can remain healthy," the press secretary said.

Anti-COVID measures in Armenia were prolonged till December 20. They entail obligatory masks indoors and social distancing, and either a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR-test result for people entering the country. The country logged 226,597 COVID-19 cases with 4,549 deaths. Armenian authorities are planning to vaccinate 700,000 people in 2021; while the total population in Armenia is over 2.9 million. Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, and CoronaVac are currently available in Armenia.