Armenia's Investigative Committee Summons Opposition Leader

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Armenia's Investigative Committee Summons Opposition Leader

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the Dashnaktsutyun party and one of the leaders of the on-going opposition protests in Armenia said on Wednesday that he was summoned by the state investigative committee, in what he suspected as an intimidation campaign to silence protesters.

On Tuesday, protesters gathered in the main square of Yerevan demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation, and have set up tents in front of the government building.

"Yesterday, late evening, I was informed that as part of procedures to prepare documents with explanations I was summoned by the investigative department of the investigative committee in Yerevan," Saghatelyan said on Facebook.

According to Saghatelyan, the summon to the investigative committee might be related to the fact that police saw signs of a crime in his speeches at Tuesday's protest, adding that it is impossible to silence protesters with such methods.

Another protest is scheduled on Republic Square in Yerevan, at 3 p.m. (11:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the situation in the main square of Yerevan is calm, and several new tents have appeared. Interior ministry officers are present at the scene.

Protests have been ongoing in Armenia since last month, when Pashinyan agreed to a ceasefire that many Armenians interpreted as defeat in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Dozens of opposition parties have united behind calls for Pashinyan to step down.

