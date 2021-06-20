UrduPoint.com
Armenia's Kocharyan, Pashinyan In Tight Race As Parties Vie For Legislature Seats - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Armenia's Kocharyan, Pashinyan in Tight Race as Parties Vie for Legislature Seats - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance and acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract Party are the projected leaders of the snap parliamentary elections, according to a survey conducted by Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Armenians headed to the polls on Sunday. Over 2,000 polling stations were opened across the country at 4:00 GMT for the citizens to cast their ballots, as the nation is trying to cope with a political crisis triggered by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Twenty-one parties and four blocs are taking part in the elections.

The poll was conducted from June 6 to 14 among 992 Armenian citizens. The margin of error does not exceed 3.

2%.

As per the survey results, 32% of respondents said they would vote for the Armenia Alliance. Pashinyan's party, in turn, was supported by 24%.

In the meantime, one of the leaders of Kocharyan's political bloc, Vahe Hakobyan, told reporters that the alliance would win a landslide victory in the elections.

"It will be a landslide victory. I do not rule out that they [Pashinyan's government] will try to incite clashes out of despair, but they will not succeed. We will not succumb to provocations and we urge the people not to succumb to provocations either," Hakobyan said.

The politician added that there were election irregularities recorded, especially at the military units.

