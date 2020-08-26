UrduPoint.com
Armenia's Mnatsakanyan, Russia's Lavrov Discuss Regional Peace Process - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have had a phone call to discuss the recent escalation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have had a phone call to discuss the recent escalation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov discussed regional developments following the July hostilities and within that context the situation unfolded around the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process," the press release read.

The two ministers have also exchanged views on the "agenda of Armenian-Russian allied relations," according to the press release.

As quoted by the ministry, Mnatsakanyan "emphasized the importance of the Armenian-Russian cooperation aimed at maintaining regional peace, stability and security."

Tensions escalated between Armenia and Azerbaijan in mid-July, as clashes broke out in the northern segment of the border, a reasonable distance away from the long-disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan and Baku blamed the initiation of fire on each other.

