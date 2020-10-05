UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia's National Security Service Says Foreign Citizens Detained On Espionage Claims

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Armenia's National Security Service Says Foreign Citizens Detained on Espionage Claims

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The National Security Service of Armenia has said on Sunday evening that several foreign citizens have been detained on suspicion of espionage.

"We have received factual information on foreign citizens' collection of data about military equipment belonging to the Armenian armed forces, the transportation of weapons, the location of military units, as well as those mobilized under martial law and their size.

On October 2, several foreign citizens were detained on suspicion of espionage and inciting Armenian citizens to conduct espionage," a statement on the National Security Service's website read.

The statement provided no information on the number of foreign citizens detained or their nationality.

The National Security Service is continuing its investigation to establish the identities of other foreign citizens and Armenian citizens who may have been involved.

Related Topics

Martial Law Armenia May October Sunday

Recent Stories

Houthi missile lands in Saudi border village

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education aims to achieve educational ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Press Club kicks off third edition of Media ..

2 hours ago

Emirati striker Ali Mabkhout turns 30 tomorrow

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews MBRSC’s 2021-2031 st ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.