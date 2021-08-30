Armenia's newly appointed Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will arrive in Moscow on Monday for talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov, the Armenian ministry said

This will be Mirzoyan's first foreign visit since assuming office earlier in the month.

"On August 30-31 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will hold a meeting with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov followed by a press conference," the statement read.

The sides will discuss bilateral cooperation, interaction in various integration formats, as well as the implementation of the trilateral agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The top Armenian diplomat is also set to meet with Collective Security Treaty Organization Secretary General Stanislav Zas.