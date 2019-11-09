The new government of Armenia, headed by the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has shown interest in strengthening Russian-Armenian relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday in an interview with Armenian Mediamax news agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The new government of Armenia, headed by the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has shown interest in strengthening Russian-Armenian relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday in an interview with Armenian Mediamax news agency.

Lavrov noted that in 2018 the relationship between the two countries developed against the backdrop of serious domestic political changes in Armenia.

"It should be noted that the new Armenian government, headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, demonstrated a serious commitment to strengthening allied relationship and expanding comprehensive cooperation both bilaterally and within the framework of integration formats," the top diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, this is evidenced by the great dynamics of political dialogue at the highest levels, the intensity of interdepartmental and interparliamentary contacts.

"The Russian-Armenian dialogue is at the top, which is constructive, trusting in nature, contributes to the effective resolution of key issues on the bilateral agenda, and helps shape the future," the minister said.

Lavrov noted that Russia remained Yerevan's leading economic partner, with its share in foreign trade being more than 26 percent.

"About 45 percent of all foreign investment comes from our country. A number of large-scale joint projects are being implemented. Over 2,000 enterprises with Russian capital are operating in the republic. Inter-regional cooperation is being promoted. Exchanges in the fields of culture, education, science, and contacts between people are deepening," the foreign minister said.

Earlier, Pashinyan stated that the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Armenia could take place in the second half of next year.

In the beginning of October, Putin and Pashinyan held talks on the sidelines of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, during which they discussed bilateral issues.