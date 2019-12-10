UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia's Only Nuclear Power Plant To Be Shut For Repairs In Mid-2020 - Deputy Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:43 PM

Armenia's Only Nuclear Power Plant to Be Shut for Repairs in Mid-2020 - Deputy Minister

The Metsamor nuclear power plant, the only such facility in Armenia, will be closed for maintenance in May 2020 for just over two months, Armenian Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Hakob Vardanyan said on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The Metsamor nuclear power plant, the only such facility in Armenia, will be closed for maintenance in May 2020 for just over two months, Armenian Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Hakob Vardanyan said on Tuesday.

"The nuclear plant is planned to be completely closed on May 15 for 65 days for repair works in the reactor room," Vardanyan told reporters during his visit to the plant.

According to the minister, the work will cover the integration of safety systems, repairs of the cooling towers and construction of a new open switchgear � the old one was built in 2016.

The director of Metsamor, Movses Vardanyan, in turn, said the plant had been overhauled every four years.

The nuclear power plant is located 19 miles west of the capital city of Yerevan. It consists of two VVER-440 model reactors � the first began operating in December 1976 and the second one in 1980. In 1988, following a devastating earthquake in the country's north that left over 25,000 people dead, the plant was shut down and remained that way for seven years. In 1995, one of the reactors was restarted in a bid to mitigate the nation's energy crisis.

The Armenian government now aims to endure the service of the existing reactor by 2026 while gradually introducing new power units. The project is funded by a $270 million Russian state export credit and a $30 million grant for a 15-year period.

Related Topics

Dead Earthquake Russia Energy Crisis Nuclear Visit Yerevan Armenia May December 2016 2020 Government Million

Recent Stories

Department of Health unveils world&#039;s most com ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces Dubai’s economic o ..

1 hour ago

Minister lauds approval of workers related laws

3 minutes ago

EC Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Contacts on Gas Issues ..

3 minutes ago

Palestine Asks Israel to Allow Jerusalem's Palesti ..

3 minutes ago

HR activists demo for Kashmiris' rights

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.