Armenia's Opposition Announces Start Of Protests To Demand Government's Resignation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 11:10 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Vice President of Armenian parliament from the Armenia Alliance opposition bloc, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, on Monday morning announced the launch of indefinite protests to demand the government's resignation and a change of policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

The protests are expected to follow a plan of holding rallies from "four symbolic places" across Armenia to the capital of Yerevan, where daily protests will continue indefinitely.

"Dear compatriots! We said that the bell had already rung, time has come to act. I inform you that at 11:00 a.m. (07:00 GMT), worthy Armenian citizens will begin a demonstration from Ijevan (a city in the country's northeast) to Yerevan.

In the near future, similar processions will begin from other regions of Armenia. In a few days, we will receive our compatriots arriving in Yerevan from different directions," Saghatelyan said on social media.

The opposition will hold daily marches, with the first of them taking place on Monday at 14:30 GMT, he added.

Last Friday, Saghatelyan said that he considers the policies of the incumbent government destructive both for Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, and fears that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's government might make more concessions and ultimately jeopardize Armenia's statehood.

