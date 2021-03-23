(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Armenia's opposition Movement to Save Motherland, which seeks Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation, said on Tuesday it would unblock the Baghramyan Avenue in front of the parliament but would keep camping near the building,

"The council of the movement has decided to restore free movement along the Baghramyan Avenue, removing inconvenience for the citizens.

To coordinate further actions, the tent camp on Demirchyan Street will be declared the movement's headquarters," the Movement to Save Motherland wrote on Facebook.

The opposition seeks getting more Armenian regions involved in the rallies, the movement went on to say.

On Sunday, a rally will be held in downtown Yerevan, at which the Movement to Save Motherland is set to present its further plans.