Armenia's Ousted President Stands Trial On Graft Charges

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:47 PM

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Former Armenian president Serzh Sarkisian on Tuesday goes on trial charged with corruption, nearly two years after he was ousted from power by a popular uprising following a decade in office.

Sarkisian, who dominated Armenia in two consecutive terms as president from 2008, resigned in 2018 when his plan to stay in power by taking the post of prime minister sparked mass protests led by journalist-turned-politician Nikol Pashinyan.

Sarkisian initially adopted a low profile in the months after his resignation. But over the last year he has reemerged and harshly criticised Pashinyan, who succeeded him as premier.

The 65-year-old former military officer was charged in December with organising an embezzlement scheme that allegedly helped enrich government officials.

He was banned from leaving the country and if convicted could face up to eight years in jail.

Prosecutors have said that in 2013 Sarkisian helped to organise a scheme for a private company to supply diesel fuel for the government's agricultural assistance programme at a deliberately inflated price.

The surplus of 489 million drams ($1 million) was then pocketed by the officials and businessmen involved in the scheme, prosecutors have said.

There is no direct indication in the indictment over whether Sarkisian had personally benefited from the plot.

