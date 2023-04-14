UrduPoint.com

Armenia's Participation In US-Led Drills To Help Reform Country's Army - Security Council

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said on Thursday that Yerevan's participation in the US military exercises could contribute to a reform process in the Armenian army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said on Thursday that Yerevan's participation in the US military exercises could contribute to a reform process in the Armenian army.

Last week, Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesman Aram Torosyan said that Armenia was planning to participate in two US-led military drills in Europe, KFOR (Kosovo Force) and Saber Junction. The US Defense Department announced that Armenia would participate in the Defender-2023 multinational military training. However, later the announcement was corrected, and Armenia was removed from the list of participants.

"The most paramount thing it provides Armenia with is knowledge. You know that after the 44-day war (the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War, escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan), the army started full-fledged reforms, including the experience gained during the 44-day war. But the current war in Ukraine is also taken into account in the reform process. Participation in such exercises allows us to gain new knowledge and skills, which should, among other things, serve the process of our reforms," Grigoryan said in an interview with Armenian news portal CivilNet.

The secretary noted that the experience showed the "ineffectiveness of practice" of the Armenian side.

"New mechanisms, new management methods, which are effective, should be found. We can see that, in various places around the world, there are numerous effective methods from which we have long been distant," he added.

Grigoryan admitted that Armenia's participation in these exercises has a "broader political context." At the same time, he said that Yerevan is not seeking to change the foreign policy vector, adding that "this is a motive for us to acquire knowledge and skills."

The official also said that the Yerevan-Washington relations developed "intensively," especially in the economic sector, and that Armenia's membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) did not hinder the cooperation with other countries.

Meanwhile, both states' military-political cooperation is not yet at a level to discuss it, as such partnership requires time, he added.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday that Russia had requested official clarification from Armenia about its participation in US-led military drills in Europe.

