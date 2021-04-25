UrduPoint.com
Armenia's Pashinyan Discusses Situation In Karabakh, South Caucasus With Macron - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 02:40 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Armenian Interim Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has discussed the conflict in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh and the situation in the South Caucasus in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

During the conversation that took place on Saturday, on Armenian Remembrance Day, Pashinyan appreciated France's role in promoting the international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide in Ottoman Turkey. Macron, on his part, stated that France would continue supporting the Armenian people.

"The interlocutors discussed the regional situation in the South Caucasus and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing format. Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed that he sees the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict exclusively under the principle of 'remedial secession,'" the office said in a statement, adding that the sides also touched upon the agenda of the Armenia-France relations as well as Armenia's current political situation.

This Sunday, Pashinyan resigned from office so that the country could hold snap general elections, expected to take place on June 20. Pashinyan is planning to run for the office again.

The resignation is the outcome of a prolonged political crisis that has gripped the country after Pashinyan signed an agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in November, which many in Armenian consider being detrimental to the national interests.

