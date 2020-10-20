UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia's Pashinyan Holds Security Council Meeting On Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:28 AM

Armenia's Pashinyan Holds Security Council Meeting on Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has convened the country's Security Council for an emergency meeting to discuss the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, his press service said on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has convened the country's Security Council for an emergency meeting to discuss the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, his press service said on Monday.

"The Security Council today held an emergency meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan," the press release read, adding that "the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh following the Azerbaijani-Turkish offensive and the steps to counter the aggression were discussed during the meeting."

The meeting was also attended by Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, the leaders of the My Step, Prosperous Armenia and Enlightened Armenia parliamentary factions, Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Ruben Rubinyan and Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs Andranik Kocharyan, according to the press release.

The previous extraordinary meeting of Armenia's Security Council was held last Wednesday with a focus on the ongoing armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh have been ongoing since September 27. Since then, the parties have agreed to two Russian-brokered humanitarian ceasefires and both were broken mere hours after entering into force. The warring sides have continued to accuse each other of attacks on civilian settlements.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Armenia September All

Recent Stories

UAE renews its continued commitment to supporting ..

2 seconds ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Highe ..

30 minutes ago

Reem Al Hashemy visits Dubai Police General HQ, re ..

45 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 4th edition of Tole ..

60 minutes ago

&#039;UAE Warriors Arabia&#039; to kick-start in J ..

60 minutes ago

Prime Minister for taking all administrative measu ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.