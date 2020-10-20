Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has convened the country's Security Council for an emergency meeting to discuss the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, his press service said on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has convened the country's Security Council for an emergency meeting to discuss the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, his press service said on Monday.

"The Security Council today held an emergency meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan," the press release read, adding that "the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh following the Azerbaijani-Turkish offensive and the steps to counter the aggression were discussed during the meeting."

The meeting was also attended by Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, the leaders of the My Step, Prosperous Armenia and Enlightened Armenia parliamentary factions, Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Ruben Rubinyan and Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs Andranik Kocharyan, according to the press release.

The previous extraordinary meeting of Armenia's Security Council was held last Wednesday with a focus on the ongoing armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh have been ongoing since September 27. Since then, the parties have agreed to two Russian-brokered humanitarian ceasefires and both were broken mere hours after entering into force. The warring sides have continued to accuse each other of attacks on civilian settlements.