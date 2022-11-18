Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan have left for Tunisia to attend the 18th summit of the International Organization of the Francophonie (OIF), the prime minister's office said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan have left for Tunisia to attend the 18th summit of the International Organization of the Francophonie (OIF), the prime minister's office said on Friday.

"Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for the Republic of Tunisia together with his wife Anna Hakobyan this evening on a working visit. On November 18-19, in Djerba, Tunisia, the 18th OIF summit will be held, during which Armenia will transfer the presidency of the OIF summit to Tunisia.

Prime Minister Pashinyan will make a speech at the summit," the press release said.

Pashinyan will also hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of different countries, it added.

International Organisation of La Francophonie is an organization representing French-speaking nations and regions around the world or areas with significant proportions of French-speaking populations. It was founded in 1970 and served as a platform for cultural, economic, scientific, and other kinds of cooperation among its members.