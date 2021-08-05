(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation in Transcaucasia and bilateral issues with Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, expressing hope for closer cooperation between the two nations.

Pashinyan arrived in Iran to attend Raisi's swearing-in ceremony, which is set to start at 16:00 local time (11:30 GMT) in the parliament building in Tehran.

"The centuries-old friendship between Iran & Armenia, the close historical & cultural ties is a solid basis to further develop bilateral partnership and to enrich our cooperation," Pashinyan wrote on Twitter.

During the talks, the Armenian leader praised Iran's "consistent efforts to establish peace and stability in the region," his office said. Pashinyan confirmed readiness to continue dialogue and expand the agenda of bilateral cooperation.