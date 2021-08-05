UrduPoint.com

Armenia's Pashinyan Meets With Raisi, Offers Closer Cooperation To Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

Armenia's Pashinyan Meets With Raisi, Offers Closer Cooperation to Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation in Transcaucasia and bilateral issues with Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, expressing hope for closer cooperation between the two nations.

Pashinyan arrived in Iran to attend Raisi's swearing-in ceremony, which is set to start at 16:00 local time (11:30 GMT) in the parliament building in Tehran.

"The centuries-old friendship between Iran & Armenia, the close historical & cultural ties is a solid basis to further develop bilateral partnership and to enrich our cooperation," Pashinyan wrote on Twitter.

During the talks, the Armenian leader praised Iran's "consistent efforts to establish peace and stability in the region," his office said. Pashinyan confirmed readiness to continue dialogue and expand the agenda of bilateral cooperation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Parliament Twitter Armenia Tehran

Recent Stories

Pakistan witnesses 2. 68 per cent surplus in trade ..

Pakistan witnesses 2. 68 per cent surplus in trade with Germany

47 seconds ago

Looking to upgrade your device on a budget? TECNO’s Spark 7 series is your ans ..

1 minute ago
 Kubra Khan much excited for her upcoming project S ..

Kubra Khan much excited for her upcoming project Sinf-e-Ahan

14 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

18 minutes ago
 With a simple Tap, Tap, Send you can send more and ..

With a simple Tap, Tap, Send you can send more and spend less on remittances to ..

22 minutes ago
 Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangeme ..

Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangements during Muharram

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.