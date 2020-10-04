UrduPoint.com
Armenia's Pashinyan Says Karabakh Talks Possible Only Upon Guarantees Against 'Aggression'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 12:23 AM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday that any negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can only be possible after the breakaway republic receives guarantees against "aggression."

"When there is an aggression, the first task is to protect the population from aggression. After which only it will be possible to talk about negotiations. In the situation when there is a large-scale aggression, I can say with confidence that the people of Karabakh will not retreat in the face of the aggression," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook as a caption for his interview with Al Jazeera broadcaster.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have recently approached a brink of a full-fledged war over the disputed breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. The fighting between the two neighbors has escalated over the past week, as Yerevan and Baku accused each other of violating the 1994 ceasefire. Both sides are reporting casualties.

Several states, including Russia, Germany and France, have urged the parties to exercise restraint. Turkey has sided heavily with Baku, with reports suggesting Ankara sent Syrian mercenaries to the combat zone to fight on the side of Azerbaijani forces, something denied by Turkey.

