Armenia's Pashinyan Says Recognition Of Armenian Genocide Would Defuse Tensions In Region

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2022 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) International recognition of the Armenian genocide would relax tensions in the region, rather than exacerbate them, and would help avert such crimes in the future, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday.

"The agenda of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide should service the strengthening of Armenia's security guarantees. The Government will use this agenda not to increase regional tensions, but rather for the goal of defusing the regional tensions," Pashinyan said in a statement, commemorating the 107th anniversary of the Armenian genocide.

Denial and distortion of historical facts, especially the cruelty of the past, as well as unadmitted truth and negligence by the international community pave the way for new atrocities and crimes.

"The civilized world, the international community has a lot to do in this direction, to prevent other such crimes regardless of political interests, first of all valuing human life, regardless of nationality. It is the recognition and condemnation of the genocide that must stop new crimes," he said.

At the same time, Pashinyan stressed that historical memory drives Armenians to realize that they must enjoy a greater control over their own destiny, including through an independent state.

"This realization has led us to the agenda of opening an era of peaceful development for our people and the region, because the most effective tool for ensuring our own security is the accomplished statehood and peace. And we must pursue this path," Pashinyan added, noting that this is what encourages Armenia to hold talks with Turkey.

"We hope that the aspirations of the Turkish side are sincere, and we will be able to move forward in this direction," he said.

Mass persecution of Armenians, who occupied a significant share of Ottoman society, began in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In 1915, according to historians, over 1.5 million Armenians were killed and hundreds of thousands were forced to flee their home. These events were recognized as genocide by the governments and parliaments of 31 countries. Turkey acknowledged that the massacre took place, but refused to call it genocide.

