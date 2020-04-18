(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed on Friday gratitude to Russia, Georgia and Iran for their help in organizing cargo transportation, which helped to avoid a shortage of food and goods during the coronavirus pandemic.

Moscow has been assisting Yerevan, as well as other countries within the Commonwealth of Independent States, since the outbreak of the pandemic in Armenia sending testing kits and other medical products and equipment in a bid to curb the virus.

"One of the important 'Armenian' features of the coronavirus epidemic was that in our country, there was no day for store shelves to be empty, which, unfortunately, many countries encountered. I want to thank for this both our businessmen and partners from Georgia, Russia and Iran, who made every effort to ensure the best possible cargo turnover in Armenia," Pashinyan said in a televised address to compatriots.

According to the Armenian Economy Ministry, there is no food shortage in the country at this stage amid the spread of the coronavirus. At the same time, in order to maintain macroeconomic stability within the Eurasian Economic Union, to meet the vital needs of the population, maintain mutual trade, freedom of movement of goods and create conditions for subsequent economic growth, temporary anti-crisis and stabilization measures have been taken. In particular, these measures aim at creating a green corridor for the import of critical goods, resetting temporarily the rates of import customs duties on critical goods and simplifying customs procedures during their processing.

So far, Armenia has confirmed over 1,200 cases of the disease, including 19 related fatalities.