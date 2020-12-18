UrduPoint.com
Armenia's Pashinyan To Miss CIS Leaders Summit Due To Father's Death - Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 01:24 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will miss the upcoming online meeting of the Council of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Leaders due to the death of his father, the Armenian cabinet told Sputnik on Friday

Earlier this week, the cabinet told Sputnik that Pashinyan's father, aged 80, had died after a siege of illness.

Earlier this week, the cabinet told Sputnik that Pashinyan's father, aged 80, had died after a siege of illness.

"Pashinyan will not take part in the talks of the CIS leaders due to the death of his father," a spokesperson for the cabinet said.

