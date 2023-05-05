Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday in Prague announced his plans to visit Moscow next week, the press office of the Armenian government said

Pashinyan is in Prague for a two-day official visit to the Czech Republic to meet with the country's top officials. The Armenian prime minister also attended the Prague Centre for Transatlantic Relations, a research center, where he announced his plans during the discussion on the topic of "Armenia's democracy in the troubled region: Security and stability needs.

"The prime minister has just announced that he will visit Moscow next week," the press office said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pashinyan discussed the situation in the conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region during a phone conversation in late April. Then, the leaders confirmed the importance of strict compliance with the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh and agreed to continue contacts.