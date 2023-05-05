UrduPoint.com

Armenia's Pashinyan To Visit Moscow Next Week - Press Office

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Armenia's Pashinyan to Visit Moscow Next Week - Press Office

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday in Prague announced his plans to visit Moscow next week, the press office of the Armenian government said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday in Prague announced his plans to visit Moscow next week, the press office of the Armenian government said.

Pashinyan is in Prague for a two-day official visit to the Czech Republic to meet with the country's top officials. The Armenian prime minister also attended the Prague Centre for Transatlantic Relations, a research center, where he announced his plans during the discussion on the topic of "Armenia's democracy in the troubled region: Security and stability needs.

"

"The prime minister has just announced that he will visit Moscow next week," the press office said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pashinyan discussed the situation in the conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region during a phone conversation in late April. Then, the leaders confirmed the importance of strict compliance with the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh and agreed to continue contacts.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Democracy Visit Armenia Prague Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan Czech Republic April Government Top

Recent Stories

Actress Amber Heard quits Hollywood for new beginn ..

Actress Amber Heard quits Hollywood for new beginning in Spain

10 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad for concrete measures to prevent urb ..

DC Abbottabad for concrete measures to prevent urban flooding

5 minutes ago
 Kenyan President Appoints Commission to Probe Into ..

Kenyan President Appoints Commission to Probe Into Religious Cult Deaths

5 minutes ago
 High-level meeting discusses wheat procurement, su ..

High-level meeting discusses wheat procurement, sugar price, census, development ..

5 minutes ago
 Audit of 6000 property registration begins as DC b ..

Audit of 6000 property registration begins as DC bends hard on corruption, tout ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan U19 ready for one-day series challenge

Pakistan U19 ready for one-day series challenge

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.