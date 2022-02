(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Turkey in March, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Friday.

"Pashinyan will visit Turkey in March and will participate in a diplomatic forum in Antalya," Oktay said, as quoted by the A Haber broadcaster.