Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged conscripts, who had been demobilized over the past year, to re-enroll in the army due to the escalation of tensions in Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged conscripts, who had been demobilized over the past year, to re-enroll in the army due to the escalation of tensions in Karabakh.

"I want to appeal to our guys demobilized over the past year to come to the central military registration and enlistment office and enroll in the army," Pashinyan said in a video message on Facebook.

According to the prime minister, he called on those demobilized to come as volunteers, since the law does not allow this category to be included in the mobilization reserve. The prime minister said that he was calling them not to a simple service, but to the battle "between life and death," saying that he was confident of victory.

"If someone has a military uniform or helmets, take them with you," Pashinyan said.