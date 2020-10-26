(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has urged the United States and France to support Russia's peacemaking efforts in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I think it would be correct in this situation for the OSCE Minsk Group's co-chair countries, which are the United States and France, to support the other co-chair country, Russia, and Russia's peacemaking efforts and not to try to initiate separate peace processes and initiatives," Pashinyan told India's WION channel.

"Russia is closer to the region. Russia is present in the region. Russia has more effective tools to specifically influence this situation," he added.