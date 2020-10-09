UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia's Pashinyan Wishes Kyrgyzstan Speedy Political Settlement Amid Ongoing Unrest

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 03:13 PM

Armenia's Pashinyan Wishes Kyrgyzstan Speedy Political Settlement Amid Ongoing Unrest

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday wished all parties in Kyrgyzstan peace and harmony, and a quick solution to the country's current political crisis ignited by the general election results

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News - 09th October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday wished all parties in Kyrgyzstan peace and harmony, and a quick solution to the country's current political crisis ignited by the general election results.

"I wish peace and harmony to the friendly people of Kyrgyzstan and a quick settlement of the internal political situation in the country," Pashinyan said before a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) intergovernmental council in Yerevan.

The EAEU was established in 2015 to promote regional economic integration in Eurasia. It includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Moldova is an observer state.

On Monday, in the wake of the general election in Kyrgyzstan, approximately 2,000 supporters of political parties that failed to win seats in the Kyrgyz legislature gathered in the center of Bishkek demanding the cancellation of the vote's results and a rerun of the elections.

The protests morphed into clashes between police and protesters.

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov stepped down on Tuesday and has since been replaced by an opposition politician, Sadyr Japarov. In a sign of a split in the ranks of Kyrgyz opposition, some of the parties have refused to recognize Japarov. The dissenters formed an opposition council, called for the president's impeachment and dissolution of the parliament, vowing to elect another prime minister.

To date, the unrest in Kyrgyzstan has left one person killed and over 1,000 people injured.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Police Russia Parliament Vote Yerevan Armenia Split Bishkek Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Moldova 2015 All Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan overcomes the challenge of locusts, claim ..

8 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on &#03 ..

15 minutes ago

Vivo to Launch the Flagship V20 Smartphone with 44 ..

21 minutes ago

Names of Shehbaz Sharif’s wife, daughters to be ..

24 minutes ago

Education Minister Saeed Ghani chairs meeting of S ..

1 minute ago

Indonesia reports 4,094 new COVID-19 cases, 97 mor ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.