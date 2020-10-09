Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday wished all parties in Kyrgyzstan peace and harmony, and a quick solution to the country's current political crisis ignited by the general election results

"I wish peace and harmony to the friendly people of Kyrgyzstan and a quick settlement of the internal political situation in the country," Pashinyan said before a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) intergovernmental council in Yerevan.

The EAEU was established in 2015 to promote regional economic integration in Eurasia. It includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Moldova is an observer state.

On Monday, in the wake of the general election in Kyrgyzstan, approximately 2,000 supporters of political parties that failed to win seats in the Kyrgyz legislature gathered in the center of Bishkek demanding the cancellation of the vote's results and a rerun of the elections.

The protests morphed into clashes between police and protesters.

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov stepped down on Tuesday and has since been replaced by an opposition politician, Sadyr Japarov. In a sign of a split in the ranks of Kyrgyz opposition, some of the parties have refused to recognize Japarov. The dissenters formed an opposition council, called for the president's impeachment and dissolution of the parliament, vowing to elect another prime minister.

To date, the unrest in Kyrgyzstan has left one person killed and over 1,000 people injured.