YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held an informal meeting with European Council President Charles Michel on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to discuss regional security and cooperation with the EU, the press office of the Armenian cabinet said on Friday.

"The interlocutors touched upon regional security and stability, as well as Armenia's cooperation with the EU," the office said on the website without providing further details.

On Thursday, the office said that Pashinyan will participate in the official opening of the Munich conference and will hold a series of bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts.

The Munich conference takes place from Friday to Sunday in Germany.