YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Armenia's ruling faction undermined a parliament session for the second time in a row, and the quorum is now impossible, opposition lawmaker, Arman Abovyan, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The ruling faction derailed the meeting of the council. The time for the quorum is done. There will be no session," Abovyan said.