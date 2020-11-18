UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia's Ruling Party Urges Supporters To Cancel Pro-Government Rally Over COVID Concerns

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:54 PM

Armenia's Ruling Party Urges Supporters to Cancel Pro-Government Rally Over COVID Concerns

My Step, the ruling party of the Armenian parliament, on Wednesday called on its supporters to refrain from holding a rally in support of the government amid the martial law declared in the country and the COVID-19 pandemic

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) My Step, the ruling party of the Armenian parliament, on Wednesday called on its supporters to refrain from holding a rally in support of the government amid the martial law declared in the country and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, opposition party Dashnaktsutyun initiated a rally in Yerevan, with protesters demanding Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign after he had agreed to cede a part of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan. This forced the supporters of the prime minister to hold a rally to oppose Dashnaktsutyun's demands.

"We have found out that the servicemen and volunteers, who returned from the front, and also a number of citizens are planning to convey a rally today at the Republic Square [in the capital of Yerevan].

Taking into account the martial law and the situation caused by the coronavirus, [we] ask not to hold mass events," the faction's statement read.

On November 9, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh resulted in the loss of some territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Martial Law Russia Parliament Yerevan Armenia Azerbaijan November From Government Agreement Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

11 minutes ago

Govt taking concrete steps to reduce inflation: Kh ..

13 minutes ago

Six DSPs transferred

13 minutes ago

Portugal set to extend virus emergency

13 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force meets Naval Chief

16 minutes ago

Five more patients fall prey to COVID at Nishtar H ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.