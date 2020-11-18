My Step, the ruling party of the Armenian parliament, on Wednesday called on its supporters to refrain from holding a rally in support of the government amid the martial law declared in the country and the COVID-19 pandemic

Earlier in the day, opposition party Dashnaktsutyun initiated a rally in Yerevan, with protesters demanding Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign after he had agreed to cede a part of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan. This forced the supporters of the prime minister to hold a rally to oppose Dashnaktsutyun's demands.

"We have found out that the servicemen and volunteers, who returned from the front, and also a number of citizens are planning to convey a rally today at the Republic Square [in the capital of Yerevan].

Taking into account the martial law and the situation caused by the coronavirus, [we] ask not to hold mass events," the faction's statement read.

On November 9, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh resulted in the loss of some territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.