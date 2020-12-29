(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The head of the Armenian National Security Service, Armen Abazyan, is heading to the Russian capital of Moscow, a spokesman for the security service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The National Security Service director has left for Moscow," the spokesman said, without providing any details about the agenda of the visit.

Abazyan paid another visit to the Russian capital early this month.