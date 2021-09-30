YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Armenian National Security Service submitted to the court a motion to arrest ex-Defense Minister David Tonoyan on accusations of embezzlement and forgery.

"The security service's investigation department continues its criminal probe into abuse of power by defense ministry and armed forces officials, and forgery in weapons supplies.

David Tononyan, who served as the defense minister from 2018-2020, was detained on suspicions of being involved in large-scale embezzlement, as well as the director of the supplier company. On the same day, they were charged with embezzling 2.27 billion drams ($4.46 million) and forgery. A motion was filed to court to arrest them," the Armenian National Security Service said in a statement.