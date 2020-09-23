(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The Shant-2020 military drills will be held in Armenia from November 16-20, the Armenian Defense Ministry's press service said on Wednesday.

"In accordance with the plan of the armed forces' training, from November 16-20, the Shant-2020 military exercises will be held on the territory of Armenia," the press service said in a statement.

As part of the drills, scheduled activities, including checking personnel and vehicles intended for the needs of the army, will be held to assess the mobilization resource and shorten the time frame for the implementation of the planned steps, the ministry added.

At the same time, the ministry did not specify the number of troops and means involved in the drills.

The latest Shant military exercises were held in Armenia in 2015 and 2018.