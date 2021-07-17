UrduPoint.com
Armenia's Top Court Dismisses Lawsuits Aimed at Overturing Results of General Election

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The Armenian Constitutional Court has dismissed the lawsuits that were filed by four political factions to invalidate the results of the last general election, Arman Dilanyan, the head of the court, said on Saturday.

"To uphold the Central Electoral Commission's decision on the results of the snap general election. The Constitutional Court's decision is final and enters force when published," Dilanyan said.

More Stories From World

