YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The Armenian Constitutional Court has dismissed the lawsuits that were filed by four political factions to invalidate the results of the last general election, Arman Dilanyan, the head of the court, said on Saturday.

"To uphold the Central Electoral Commission's decision on the results of the snap general election. The Constitutional Court's decision is final and enters force when published," Dilanyan said.