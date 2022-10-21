UrduPoint.com

Armenia's Trade With EAEU Up 74% Year-on-Year - Pashinyan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Armenian trade with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in January-August 2022 increased by 74% year-on-year and reached $2.8 billion, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Armenian trade with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in January-August 2022 increased by 74% year-on-year and reached $2.8 billion, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday.

"Trade between Armenia and EAEU countries for January-August reached $2.8 billion and increased by 74% compared to the same period last year," Pashinyan said at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, adding that Armenian export had doubled during the first eight months of 2022.

The prime minister noted that the EAEU continued to promote integration within the union by strengthening cooperation between its member states despite current political turmoil in the world and the difficult global economic situation.

"Amid new and continuous global challenges this year we can surely state positive results and tendencies in mutual trade," Pashinyan said.

The Armenian leader also said that the countries were working on overcoming existing obstacles in trade within the EAEU, though legal protection of national markets was still necessary to respond to new challenges.

The EAEU economies embrace 184 million people. It was formed in 2010 to streamline trade in goods and services between the former Soviet republics. The union's major trade partner is China, which accounts for more than 84% of traded goods.

