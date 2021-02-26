(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Armenian opposition is convening a rally near the parliament's building at 1 p.m. local time (09:00 GMT) on Friday, a movement that unites about 20 political forces calling for the resignation of the government, said.

Earlier on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that opposition supporters were gathering at the tent cap in downtown Yerevan.

About 200 people spent the night in the camp. On Thursday, Armenian opposition leader Vazgen Manukyan called for setting up barricades next to the parliament amid a standoff between the government and the General Staff of the country's armed forces. The General Staff demanded that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government resign.

"A rally will be held today at 1 p.m. in front of the building of the parliament," the movement said on Facebook.