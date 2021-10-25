Armin Laschet Resigns as Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Armin Laschet, the German Conservatives leader, resigned as Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, N24 TV-channel reported on Monday, citing a source in the regional parliament.

Following the September elections, Laschet said that he intended to leave his post as head of North Rhine-Westphalia Federal land.

The former leader has already presented his successor in the region, Hendrik Wust, the head of the Ministry of Transport in the Laschet government.

In the elections to the German Bundestag on September 26, the conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU) ceded leadership to the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and went into opposition. Laschet, who was the conservative candidate for chancellor of Germany from the CDU/CSU, stated that he intended to unite his bloc in the Bundestag. He also intends to resign as chairman of the CDU party.