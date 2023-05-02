Armored Car of Commander of Ukrainian Territorial Defense Presumably Hit - PMC Wagner

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), on Tuesday said that an armored car presumably with Commander of Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force Ihor Tantsiura inside was destroyed.

"Today at 13.25 (10:25 a.m.

GMT) artillery units of PMC Wagner ... destroyed an armored car, in which, presumably, there was the commander of the territorial defense forces of the armed forces of Ukraine Ihor Ivanovich Tantsiura , who was on his way to Bakhmut. We are currently reviewing this information," Prigozhin said in an audio message posted on the Telegram channel of his press office.