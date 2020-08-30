UrduPoint.com
Armored Personnel Carriers Approach Lukashenko's Residence Amid Protest In Minsk

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 07:10 PM

Armored Personnel Carriers Approach Lukashenko's Residence Amid Protest in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Armored personnel carriers have approached a police cordon outside the residence of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk amid the ongoing anti-government protest on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Earlier in the day, the correspondent said that security forces blocked the way towards the residence with special equipment after thousands of protesters started marching toward the building.

Currently, demonstrators are standing in front of the police fence and are clapping, shouting and chanting slogans. Security forces are not reacting.

The correspondent also reported that the police have been calling on protesters, via loudspeakers, to stop violating public order, but demonstrators have ignored their orders.

