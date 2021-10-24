Armorer on Set of 'Rust' Film Was Inexperienced, Caused Problems on Prior Film - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) Hannah Gutierrez-Reed who was in charge of weapons on western film production Rust, on the set of which actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot director of photography Halyna Hutchins, was "inexperienced and green," The Daily Beast reported on Sunday, citing industry sources.

The 24-year-old has previously raised concerns, the news website has learned, noting that filming on the set of her prior movie, The Old Way with Nicolas Cage, was briefly suspended after she allegedly gave a gun to a teen actress without checking it properly.

"She was a bit careless with the guns, waving it around every now and again," a source, who worked alongside Gutierrez-Reed on the set of The Old Way told the news outlet, noting "she was loading the blanks and doing it in a fashion that we thought was unsafe" couple of times.

A production source from Rust described the armorer as being "inexperienced and green," as guns provided by Gutierrez-Reed were accidentally discharged by other crew members at least twice before Thursday's tragic incident.

The Daily Beast added that there were multiple complaints during the film production, with at least six crew members fed up with the armorer's performance reportedly walking off set hours before Baldwin was handed the prop gun.

The Rust production sources blame assistant director Dave Halls ” who handed the gun to Baldwin and said it was safe ” for the tragic incident, saying he should have also checked the weapon.

Late on Thursday, Baldwin fired a pistol that was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges while on set in New Mexico. The film director received a shooting injury but survived, while the 42-year-old camera operator succumbed to her injury after she was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque.

Baldwin said in a statement on Friday that he was fully cooperating with law enforcement's investigation into the incident.