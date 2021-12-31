Arms Control Agreements Based on Security Guarantees' Proposals Possible - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) It is possible to sign arms control agreements based on Russia's proposals on security guarantees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

Lavrov mentioned that Moscow's proposals are aimed at creating and legalizing a new system in the field of security.

"On the basis of this legal foundation, other agreements may be reached in the future on a variety of issues, including conventional arms control," Lavrov said.

The top diplomat also said that possible future agreements will not look like the "outdated" Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe.