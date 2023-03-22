Arms Control Issues Discussed During Meeting Between Putin, Xi - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed arms control issues during talks as part of Xi's visit to Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"I proceed from the fact that the whole range of issues related to international security has been considered," Ryabkov told reporters the issue of arms control was discussed during the visit.