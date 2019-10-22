UrduPoint.com
Arms Deliveries To African Countries May Total Up To 40% Of Russian Arms Exports - Shugaev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:26 PM

The volume of deliveries of Russian weapons to African countries can make up to 40 percent of Russia's arms exports, Dmitry Shugaev, director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said Tuesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The volume of deliveries of Russian weapons to African countries can make up to 40 percent of Russia's arms exports, Dmitry Shugaev, director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said Tuesday.

"If we take the entire African continent, and it is rather big, the [total] volume is about 30 to 40 percent," Shugaev told reporters on the sidelines of Russia-Africa forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

He added that no arms contracts were expected to be signed at the forum, which is held from October 23-25.

