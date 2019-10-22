- Home
- World
- News
- Arms Deliveries to African Countries May Total Up to 40% of Russian Arms Exports - Shugaev
Arms Deliveries To African Countries May Total Up To 40% Of Russian Arms Exports - Shugaev
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:26 PM
The volume of deliveries of Russian weapons to African countries can make up to 40 percent of Russia's arms exports, Dmitry Shugaev, director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said Tuesday
"If we take the entire African continent, and it is rather big, the [total] volume is about 30 to 40 percent," Shugaev told reporters on the sidelines of Russia-Africa forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
He added that no arms contracts were expected to be signed at the forum, which is held from October 23-25.