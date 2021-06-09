UrduPoint.com
Arms Deliveries To Any Party To Donbas Conflict Would Mean End Of Negotiations - Maas

Arms deliveries to any party to the Donbas conflict would mean the end of negotiations, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Arms deliveries to any party to the Donbas conflict would mean the end of negotiations, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"As for the discussion regarding arms deliveries [to Ukraine], I want just to note that I have just said that I called [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov together with [French Foreign Minister] Jean-Yves Le Drian and asked him to use his influence to enable a Normandy- format meeting .

.. I believe if I had told him we made a decision to deliver weapons to a party to the conflict, the conversation would have been much shorter," Maas said at a press conference.

Germany would like to contribute to Ukraine's further development "economically and from the point of view of boosting citizens' prosperity", to support Ukraine's security interests, and to make a contribution to settling the Donbas crisis, the foreign minister added.

