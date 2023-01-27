Arms Delivery to Kiev Not Participation in Conflict, France Not at War With Russia - Paris

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The supply of weapons to Ukraine is not participation in the conflict, France is not at war with Russia, French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre said.

"We are not at war with Russia. Neither we nor our partners.

The supply of weapons to Ukraine for the purpose of self-defense does not amount to participation in hostilities," Legendre said during a briefing, an excerpt from which was published by the French Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he did not rule out any options in terms of further arms supplies to Ukraine, including Leclerc tanks.

Recently, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced that Paris would send the first AMX10-RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine in February.