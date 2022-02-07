UrduPoint.com

Arms Embargo Against CAR Should Be Lifted As Bandits Now Have More Weapons- CAR Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Arms Embargo Against CAR Should Be Lifted As Bandits Now Have More Weapons- CAR Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The United Nations arms embargo against the Central African Republic (CAR) should be lifted, as the bandits in the country have currently more weapons than the government forces, car Ambassador in Moscow Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Yes, (the arms embargo) is still in force because, you know, countries like France, the US and so on are against us. They have a very strong influence on the (UN) Security Council, so they are also promoting this embargo. But in fact, this embargo should have been lifted a long time ago, because it makes no sense to put an embargo on the CAR and leave these military groups," the ambassador said.

Militants buy weapons abroad: they mine diamonds, gold, kill elephants, sell abroad and buy weapons there, and as a result, they have more weapons than the CAR troops, the diplomat said.

Commenting on the current situation, he added that the situation is calm compared to the previous year and 95% of the territory is under the control of the authorities, but in some places, there is still resistance.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow France Car Leon Buy Central African Republic Gold Government

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 38 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

Covid-19 claims 38 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

1 minute ago
 OIC Secretary General Receives Phone Call from Ira ..

OIC Secretary General Receives Phone Call from Iranian Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 OIC Welcomes Amnesty International Report on Israe ..

OIC Welcomes Amnesty International Report on Israeli Apartheid against Palestini ..

1 minute ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1464309/dub ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1464309/dubai-customs-celebrates-2nd-plac ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates 2nd place on Customer Hap ..

Dubai Customs celebrates 2nd place on Customer Happiness Index 2021

4 minutes ago
 The Mind-Boggling Question: Kes ka #WaqtHonayWalaH ..

The Mind-Boggling Question: Kes ka #WaqtHonayWalaHai

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>