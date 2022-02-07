Arms Embargo Against CAR Should Be Lifted As Bandits Now Have More Weapons- CAR Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The United Nations arms embargo against the Central African Republic (CAR) should be lifted, as the bandits in the country have currently more weapons than the government forces, car Ambassador in Moscow Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Yes, (the arms embargo) is still in force because, you know, countries like France, the US and so on are against us. They have a very strong influence on the (UN) Security Council, so they are also promoting this embargo. But in fact, this embargo should have been lifted a long time ago, because it makes no sense to put an embargo on the CAR and leave these military groups," the ambassador said.

Militants buy weapons abroad: they mine diamonds, gold, kill elephants, sell abroad and buy weapons there, and as a result, they have more weapons than the CAR troops, the diplomat said.

Commenting on the current situation, he added that the situation is calm compared to the previous year and 95% of the territory is under the control of the authorities, but in some places, there is still resistance.