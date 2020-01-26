UrduPoint.com
Arms Embargo Violations Observed In Libya, UN Mission Says

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 08:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has expressed concerns over the violations of the arms embargo that persist in Libya despite the positive results achieved at the Berlin conference.

"The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) deeply regrets the continued blatant violations of the arms embargo in Libya, even after the commitments made in this regard by concerned countries during the International Conference on Libya in Berlin, held on 19 January 2020," UNSMIL said in a Saturday statement.

The UN mission stressed that the truce agreed by Libya's rival power structures, the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA), on January 12 is now threatened by the transfer of foreign fighters and weapons, including by those who participated in the Berlin Conference earlier this month.

"Over the last ten days, numerous cargo and other flights have been observed landing at Libyan airports in the western and eastern parts of the country providing the parties with advanced weapons, armoured vehicles, advisers and fighters.

The mission condemns these ongoing violations, which risk plunging the country into a renewed and intensified round of fighting," UNSMIL said.

The participants of the Berlin conference, which included Russia, Turkey, Egypt, the United States, the European Union and the African Union, called on the United Nations to facilitate ceasefire talks between the Libyan sides and urged the organization's Security Council to impose sanctions on those who would violate the ceasefire arrangements.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that the conflict in Libya had subsided since the Moscow meeting between LNA leader Khalifa Haftar and the head of GNA, Fayez Sarraj and urged the military committee, agreed upon during the Berlin conference, to convene as soon as possible.

In early January, Libya's rival powers, LNA and GNA, attended a conference in Moscow, mediated by Russia and Turkey. Meetings in Moscow and Berlin came as a response to tensions that escalated in Libya last year amid LNA's operation to retake Tripoli where GNA is seated.

