Arms Influx Into Ukraine Amplifies Escalation, Risks of Diversion - UN Disarmament Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The influx of arms into any conflict areas increases the risk of escalation and diversion of the weapons, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"The large scale influx of weapons into any armed conflict amplifies concerns regarding the escalation of the conflict and risks of diversion," Nakamitsu said on Wednesday.