UrduPoint.com

Arms Influx Into Ukraine Amplifies Escalation, Risks Of Diversion - UN Disarmament Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Arms Influx Into Ukraine Amplifies Escalation, Risks of Diversion - UN Disarmament Chief

The influx of arms into any conflict areas increases the risk of escalation and diversion of the weapons, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The influx of arms into any conflict areas increases the risk of escalation and diversion of the weapons, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"The large scale influx of weapons into any armed conflict amplifies concerns regarding the escalation of the conflict and risks of diversion," Nakamitsu said on Wednesday.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ over being called ‘nepo baby’

15 minutes ago
 Greek Leftists Urge EU to Drop Embargo on Quake-Hi ..

Greek Leftists Urge EU to Drop Embargo on Quake-Hit Syria

7 minutes ago
 Pak-Australian ties to be cemented further in agri ..

Pak-Australian ties to be cemented further in agri research: Australian High Com ..

7 minutes ago
 KP Governor for judicious use of development fund ..

KP Governor for judicious use of development fund due to overburdened economy

4 minutes ago
 Preteen killed in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

Preteen killed in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

4 minutes ago
 Russia, Mauritania to Boost Cooperation in Fishing ..

Russia, Mauritania to Boost Cooperation in Fishing Industry - Lavrov

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.