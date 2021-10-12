Arms Left in Afghanistan Must Not Be Used for Destructive Purposes - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The weapons left in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of NATO troops must not be used for destructive purposes, the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) should fulfill their promise to prevent instability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The NATO's hasty withdrawal further entangled the skein of Afghan contradictions.

Lots of arms and military equipment were left in the country. It is important that they are not used for destructive purposes. The Taliban have stated that they intend to fight drug trafficking and terrorism, not to channel instability to the neighboring countries, and to achieve creation of an inclusive government. The main thing is to make sure all these promises are kept," Lavrov said at the ministerial meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia in Nur-Sultan.