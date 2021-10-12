UrduPoint.com

Arms Left In Afghanistan Must Not Be Used For Destructive Purposes - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The weapons left in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of NATO troops must not be used for destructive purposes, the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) should fulfill their promise to prevent instability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The NATO's hasty withdrawal further entangled the skein of Afghan contradictions.

Lots of arms and military equipment were left in the country. It is important that they are not used for destructive purposes. The Taliban have stated that they intend to fight drug trafficking and terrorism, not to channel instability to the neighboring countries, and to achieve creation of an inclusive government. The main thing is to make sure all these promises are kept," Lavrov said at the ministerial meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia in Nur-Sultan.

More Stories From World

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

