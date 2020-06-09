Arms Long in Use in Libya Are Misrepresented as Recent Deliveries From Russia - Bogdanov

(@FahadShabbir)

Military equipment that has long been in use in Libya is passed off as recent deliveries from Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Military equipment that has long been in use in Libya is passed off as recent deliveries from Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has said.

Bogdanov has also refuted claims of Wagner Group's presence in Libya, stressing that relevant statements are based on fabricated data and only aim at discrediting Russia.

"We see many invalid data and intended falsifications regarding military products. For example, the equipment that has been long in use in Libya, is misrepresented as recent deliveries from Russia," Bogdanov said in an interview with Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram.