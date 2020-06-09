UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arms Long In Use In Libya Are Misrepresented As Recent Deliveries From Russia - Bogdanov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 02:21 PM

Arms Long in Use in Libya Are Misrepresented as Recent Deliveries From Russia - Bogdanov

Military equipment that has long been in use in Libya is passed off as recent deliveries from Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Military equipment that has long been in use in Libya is passed off as recent deliveries from Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has said.

Bogdanov has also refuted claims of Wagner Group's presence in Libya, stressing that relevant statements are based on fabricated data and only aim at discrediting Russia.

"We see many invalid data and intended falsifications regarding military products. For example, the equipment that has been long in use in Libya, is misrepresented as recent deliveries from Russia," Bogdanov said in an interview with Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram.

Related Topics

Russia Libya From

Recent Stories

COAS Bajwa discusses peace process with Afghan Pre ..

8 minutes ago

New autonomous AITVs to boost operational efficien ..

8 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr four more youth in occupied K ..

14 minutes ago

French President's Party to Join International Tri ..

2 minutes ago

Seven People Shot in New York in 3 Separate Incide ..

2 minutes ago

Team work needed to eliminate locust

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.